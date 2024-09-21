‘Are they the same group?’ BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi over anti-Modi poster in US

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday targetted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over alleged anti-Modi poster in US ahead of the Prime Minister's three-day visit,

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya shared a poster on his X handle which reads, "Protest: Modi, You're Not Welcome in New York.”

The alleged poster called on people to "raise voice against a decade of oppression."

“Every time Rahul Gandhi goes abroad, he indulges in the most divisive anti India politics, including hobnobbing with agencies and collaborating with forces inimical to India’s interest,” Malviya said in a post on x, while sharing the poster.

Malaviya further alleged that the Congress leader has gone to the extent of pleading western powers to interfere in Indian politics.

“The Congress will never succeed is a different matter. But now, Sam Pitroda and his cohorts, are planning protest against the Prime Minister, when he visits New York,” the BJP leader claim.

Stating that Rahul Gandhi should remember he is seeking political relevance in India, Malviya added, “People of Bharat will give him a befitting reply, when the time comes.”

Meanwhile, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi also launched an attack on the Leader of Opposition and said, “After Rahul Gandhi's return after playing politics with his sponsored pawns, I feel that the same group in America is now showing this hate advertisement against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Terming the poster objectionable, Trividi told ANI, "It is a hate advertisement and it is beyond doubt that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi got the meeting and support of those forces who are declared enemies of India, are they the same group showing this hate advertisement?..."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday evening arrived at Philadelphia International Airport for his three day visit to the United States.