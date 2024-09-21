‘Are they the same group?’ BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi over anti-Modi poster in US

  • BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya shared the alleged anti-Modi poster on his X handle which said the Prime Minister was not welcome in New York. Modi is on a three-day US visit from Saturday.

Livemint
Updated21 Sep 2024, 08:14 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)(HT_PRINT)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday targetted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over alleged anti-Modi poster in US ahead of the Prime Minister's three-day visit,

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya shared a poster on his X handle which reads, "Protest: Modi, You're Not Welcome in New York.”

The alleged poster called on people to "raise voice against a decade of oppression."

 

Also Read | PM Modi arrives in US, set to attend Quad Summit with President Joe Biden

“Every time Rahul Gandhi goes abroad, he indulges in the most divisive anti India politics, including hobnobbing with agencies and collaborating with forces inimical to India’s interest,” Malviya said in a post on x, while sharing the poster.

Malaviya further alleged that the Congress leader has gone to the extent of pleading western powers to interfere in Indian politics.

“The Congress will never succeed is a different matter. But now, Sam Pitroda and his cohorts, are planning protest against the Prime Minister, when he visits New York,” the BJP leader claim.

Stating that Rahul Gandhi should remember he is seeking political relevance in India, Malviya added, “People of Bharat will give him a befitting reply, when the time comes.”

Also Read | PM Modi’s security for US visit ‘enhanced’ by Secret Service, here’s why

Meanwhile, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi also launched an attack on the Leader of Opposition and said, “After Rahul Gandhi's return after playing politics with his sponsored pawns, I feel that the same group in America is now showing this hate advertisement against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Terming the poster objectionable, Trividi told ANI, "It is a hate advertisement and it is beyond doubt that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi got the meeting and support of those forces who are declared enemies of India, are they the same group showing this hate advertisement?..."

 

Also Read | White House officials meet Sikh activists before PM Modi’s US visit

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday evening arrived at Philadelphia International Airport for his three day visit to the United States.

Just ahead of the Quad summit, PM Modi will engage in a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden. From Wilmington, the Prime Minister will travel to New York.

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Sep 2024, 08:14 PM IST
Business NewsPolitics‘Are they the same group?’ BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi over anti-Modi poster in US

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.05
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    2.45 (1.64%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,340.25
    03:51 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    48.7 (3.77%)

    NTPC

    424.15
    03:57 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    0.15 (0.04%)

    ITC

    514.90
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    6.7 (1.32%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Asahi India Glass

    778.35
    03:45 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    69.5 (9.8%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

    1,859.75
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    163.7 (9.65%)

    RITES

    373.60
    03:58 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    32.37 (9.49%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation

    250.95
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    20.6 (8.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,135.001,785.00
      Chennai
      75,141.001,831.00
      Delhi
      75,293.001,863.00
      Kolkata
      75,145.001,735.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.