Area that hosted Trump rally could prove pivotal in 2024 election

BUTLER, Pa.—The assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump occurred in a largely rural slice of western Pennsylvania that in many ways typifies the regions Trump is leaning on for strong support in the coming election.
Butler County, the site of Saturday’s Trump rally, and the surrounding area are home to an economy that has swung significantly in recent decades. The shift, from the decline of steel and manufacturing jobs to the rise of the natural-gas fracking industry, has left many workers displaced and unsettled.
The county is part of a ring of exurbs and rural areas surrounding Pittsburgh that have grown more Republican in recent decades, and could hold the key to the ballot in Pennsylvania, the largest 2024 swing state.
“This is Trump country,’’ said Jondavid Longo, the mayor of Slippery Rock, a borough in the county. “There are lots of farmers here, lots of hunters. It’s a very strong faith-based community.’’
Longo said the image of Trump raising his fist after being grazed by a bullet typified the attitude of area residents and would resonate strongly in the region. “These communities typically lean conservative in their political identification," he said. They “lean very hard on this idea of a fierce independence and not backing down."
Decades ago, Pittsburgh and its surrounding counties were largely unified in a single economic and political ecosystem of industry, unions and Democratic leadership. Then steel collapsed, with big job losses coming in the 1980s. The region started shedding population.
At the time of its likely peak in 1952, manufacturing employed about 379,000 people and accounted for 40% of all jobs in the region, according to regional economist Chris Briem of the University of Pittsburgh. Today, only 85,000 work in manufacturing, he said.
The fracking industry hasn’t entirely filled the vacuum, but it has created high-paying, if cyclical, jobs in communities that, after the steel industry sagged, had little to offer the blue-collar workforce.
The rise of fracking has also been important to the area culturally, in the same way that parts of Appalachia feel connected to a coal industry that has been in long decline.
Butler County is still home to a large steel mill that employs more than 1,000—a mill that is set to receive up to $75 million in new funding from the Biden administration to upgrade its operations.
The county is also home to firms that provide services to the fracking industry. In neighboring Beaver County, Shell has built a multibillion-dollar petrochemical plant that converts natural gas taken from the region’s shale formations into a component for plastics.
Trump visited the cracker plant in 2019, when he was president, for a campaign-style event intended to cement his party as committed to the extraction industries.
“Whether it’s coal or natural gas, it’s ‘Drill, baby, drill’—and there’s more of a cultural connection from that even than an economic appeal," said Mike Mikus, a Democratic strategist in Washington County, south of Pittsburgh.
In the 2000 presidential election, Democrats carried Allegheny County—which includes Pittsburgh and Bethel Park, home to the alleged shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks—and the seven surrounding counties by nearly 86,000 votes. By 2020, Biden lost by a net 38,000 votes in those same counties, largely because of big Republican gains in the blue-collar counties that surround Pittsburgh.
All seven of the counties ringing Pittsburgh produced a larger vote margin for Trump in 2020 than in 2016, helping explain why the presumed Republican nominee has visited the area so frequently for campaign events.
GOP gains in counties such as these have become crucial as the party loses higher-income, professional-class voters in the nation’s cities and inner suburbs, such as Pittsburgh and the populous suburbs outside Philadelphia.
“There is no path to victory in Pennsylvania for Donald Trump or any Republican statewide unless they run up the margins in Butler County and the surrounding counties,’’ said Mikus.
Robert Philpot, a 62-year-old resident of Butler, where the rally occurred, returned to the scene of the shooting Sunday after what he called a sleepless night. A big American flag was still hanging between two cranes.
Philpot, who designs kitchen remodels, said he is a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and natural gas production and smaller government, all of which he feels are values many voters in the region support.
On Sunday, shops on the long stretch of downtown Butler where American flags flew at every street corner were mostly closed.
Joe Wiest, who switched from being a Democrat to a registered Republican in the 1990s, a long-term trend in the region, said he would have been at the rally if his daughter hadn’t taken him out to celebrate his 59th birthday.
“Trump loves down-to-earth people. He likes workers," said Wiest, a local commissioner who owns a paving company and three buildings in downtown Butler and whose father was a steelworker in the 1950s and ’60s.
Sitting in the lobby of the county chamber of commerce on Main Street, Wiest said he feels the country is like “a dividing sea" and said he is thankful that Trump wasn’t killed.
“This country is at a breaking point," he said. “If that had happened," he said, referring to a successful assassination attempt, “it might have broke."
