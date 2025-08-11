Armies tormented by drones innovate ways to spot, jam and zap on the cheap
Daniel Michaels , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 11 Aug 2025, 11:31 AM IST
Summary
Equipment including computerized rifle sights and backpack-portable jammers was recently tested by the U.S. Army. The goal is to have technology that is cheaper than the drones themselves.
BEMOWO PISKIE, Poland—When U.S. Army Sgt. Sebastian Zouzoulas became an electronic-warfare specialist, his main focus was detecting remote-control roadside explosives. That was four years ago—a whole generation back on the battlefield.
