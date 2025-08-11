Armies tormented by drones innovate ways to spot, jam and zap on the cheap

One acoustic drone-warning system deployed during the Flytrap exercise creates what its developers at Norway’s Squarehead Technology call a safety bubble around troops, in which they can be nearly certain they will know when drones are approaching. A full array, about the size of a campfire, addresses one of the drone attacks’ most insidious features: dread. Ukrainian soldiers and civilians now live in almost constant fear of Russian drones, and Kyiv is working to inflict the same anxiety on Russian troops.