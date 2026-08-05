Article 370 abrogation: No gathering without permission allowed, say JK Police as NC, PDP plan protests today

Jammu and Kashmir Police has issued a public advisory banning all unauthorised protests or processions, and warned of strict action in case of any violation, ahead of the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 today, 5 August.

The advisory, issued by various district police headquarters, comes in view of a protest call given by the Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP.

"The general public is informed that no protest, rally, procession, demonstration or any other public gathering shall be held without prior permission from the competent authority," police said in the advisory.

They warned that any violation of the prescribed legal provisions shall be dealt with strictly in accordance with law.

Police said comprehensive security arrangements have been put in place to maintain peace, public order and public safety.

They appealed to all citizens to cooperate with law enforcement agencies, maintain peace and communal harmony, refrain from spreading rumours or unverified information, and immediately report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station.

What happened on August 5, 2019 On August 5, 2019, the Government of India revoked the special autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir by abrogating Article 370 and Article 35A via Presidential orders. The erstwhile state was bifurcated and reorganised into two federally administered Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Article 370 previously allowed Jammu and Kashmir to have its own separate constitution, flag, and internal administrative autonomy. he removal of Article 35A ended exclusive residency and land ownership rights for permanent residents, making property ownership and employment rules uniform with the rest of India.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference also said that a “peaceful protest march against the August 05, 2019 decisions will take place at all district headquarters including the party's Central office Nawa-e-Subha in Srinagar”

Senior party leaders and legilators will participate in the protest march, the NC said in a statement.

“On this day, I would just say they (Centre) should fulfil their promise. They promised the people of J&K and the entire country that statehood would be restored after elections and delimitation. Both have been done,” NC chief and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah said.

Historic Step, says BJP Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP on Tuesday said the abrogation of Article 370 by the Centre on August 5, 2019 was a "historic step" which laid a firm foundation for peace, transparent governance, investment and inclusive development in the Union Territory.

On the eve of the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, the BJP said the development has also ensured constitutional equality, social justice and complete integration of J-K with the rest of India.

BJP spokespersons Purnima Sharma and Rajni Sethi credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for demonstrating decisive leadership and political courage in taking the landmark decision on August 5, 2019.

Both leaders asserted that the decision strengthened the vision of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" and laid a firm foundation for peace, transparent governance, investment and inclusive development in J-K.

"Prime Minister Modi fulfilled the commitment of one nation, one Constitution and one flag, while Amit Shah played a pivotal role in translating this vision into constitutional reality," Sharma said.

She said the Constitution of India became fully applicable to J-K, giving its citizens the same fundamental rights and constitutional safeguards available across the country.

Sharma, a former deputy mayor of Jammu, said several progressive central laws relating to education, women's safety, child protection, social justice, disability rights, transparency and accountability were extended or adapted to J-K.

She said the three-tier panchayati raj system strengthened grassroots democracy by providing greater participation to local representatives in planning, financial decision-making and development.

Referring to the Supreme Court's December 2023 judgment, Sharma said the Constitution bench upheld the presidential measures that rendered Article 370 inoperative, confirming their constitutional validity.

Sethi described August 5 as a turning point for women, children and marginalised communities.