Long before the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced 'broom' as its election symbol, Cuba, the island country located in the Caribbean Sea, had been witness to ‘broom politics’, a new book has revealed.

In 1947, supporters of Cuban politician Eduardo René Chibás used brooms to highlight the message of clean governance during protests, according to the book ‘Mad About Cuba: A Malayali Revisits the Revolution’ by journalist and political commentator, Ullekh NP.

“Cubans are also inventive in their political messaging. Can you imagine that decades before the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, India, came up with their election symbol of broom, Cuba already had their share of broom politics?,” reads the book published by Penguin.

The AAP, in power in Delhi since 2015, was allotted ‘broom’ as its election symbol by the Election Commission on August 1, 2013. Two days later, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal officially launched the ‘broom’ as the election symbol of his party.

“We are starting our journey from this holy ground, and I am hopeful with this broom, we will be able to cleanse society. With this, the cleansing of the nation and its politics has begun,” Kejriwal had said at the symbol launch.

Who is Eduardo René Chibás? Ribas (August 26, 1907 – August 16, 1951) was a Cuban politician who denounced corruption and gangsterism rampant during the governments of Ramón Grau and Carlos Prío, which preceded the Batista era. Ribas believed corruption was the most important problem Cuba faced.

“Then came the era of Fidel Castro,” the book says.

'Mad About Cuba' documents Ullekh's observations during his 2023 visit to the island nation. Through conversations with senior bureaucrats, scientists at Cuba’s fabled pharma research institutes, youth beginning their careers, students and many others, Ullekh paints an intimate and objective picture of the nation that has managed to withstand American sanctions for over six decades, according to the publisher.

AAP formed in 2012 Born out of an anti-corruption movement, AAP was founded on November 26, 2012, by Arvind Kejriwal and his then-companions.

The AAP is currently the governing party in Delhi and Punjab and was declared a national party by the election commission in April 2023.

AAP made its electoral debut in the 2013 Delhi Assembly election and emerged as the second-largest party. It formed the government with support from INC members of the assembly. The government lasted 49 days and Kejriwal resigned. AAP won 2015 and 2020 assembly elections with Kejriwal becoming the chief minister