Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of removing thousands of voters from the electoral roll ahead of Delhi Assembly polls, claiming that most affected voters are AAP supporters. He urged the Election Commission of India to ensure transparency by publishing all deletion applications online.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has raised the alarm over the alleged deletion of a significant number of voters from the electoral roll in Delhi ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. Addressing a press conference on Friday, Kejriwal accused the BJP of filing applications with the Election Commission of India (ECI) to remove thousands of voters from constituencies like Shahdara, Janakpuri, and Laxmi Nagar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Applications filed for deletion of thousands of votes in Shahdara, Janakpuri, Laxmi Nagar, other Assembly seats", Arvind Kejriwal said.

“BJP is filing applications with the election commission for deletion of a large number of votes in Delhi ahead of polls," the AAP chief added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Kejriwal, the BJP had requested the removal of 11,018 voters in the Shahdara area. However, after cross-checking the details of 500 voters, he claimed that 75 per cent of them still reside in the locality, raising concerns that their names could still be removed from the electoral list.

“The BJP has filed an application to delete the names of 11,018 voters in the Shahdara area, but when we cross-checked that application on 500 names, 75 per cent of people were still living there, but their names can be deleted from the electoral roll," Kejriwal said.

The AAP leader further claimed that Shahdara, which was won by AAP in the last election by a margin of around 5,000 votes, is seeing the deletion of names of voters who largely support the Aam Aadmi Party. This, he believes, could influence the outcome of the upcoming elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a bid to ensure transparency, Kejriwal urged the Election Commission to upload all applications related to voter deletions to its website by evening for public scrutiny. This would allow citizens to verify the authenticity of these claims and ensure the integrity of the election process.