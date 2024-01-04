Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren, the two CMs under ED scanner: Can they be arrested?
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal skipped three summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with excise policy case. Meanwhile, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren skipped seven summons by the ED in a different case.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren are the two CMs who currently under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over money laundering cases. They both have skipped summons by the financial probe agencies and are in a close radar of the financial prove agency. Speculations are rife that these two chief ministers may get arrested.