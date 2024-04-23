Arvind Kejriwal's arrest: Delhi CM's judicial custody ends today as politics heat up over his diabetic condition
The judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been lodged into Tihar jail in the money laundering case linked to the excise policy scam, will end today. Arvind Kejriwal will be produced before a city court today, April 23, where a decision on his judicial custody will be taken.