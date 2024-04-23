The judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been lodged into Tihar jail in the money laundering case linked to the excise policy scam, will end today. Arvind Kejriwal will be produced before a city court today, April 23, where a decision on his judicial custody will be taken. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The politics have heat up over his diabetic condition as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that the Tihar authorities have denied insulin to Arvind Kejriwal who suffers from diabetes.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has, however, claimed that the Delhi CM has been consuming mangoes and sweets everyday to set grounds for his bail. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As the Tihar authorities and AAP exchange barbs over the Delhi CM's diabetic condition, a city court directed the AIIMS to constitute a medical board to examine Arvind Kejriwal to determine whether he needs insulin to control his blood sugar levels.

ARVIND KEJRIWAL'S ALLEGATIONS Arvind Kejriwal has alleged that the jail authorities have denied him insulin which has shot up his sugar levels. The jail administration said the Delhi CM didn't raise the issue with the doctors.

"After a 40-minute detailed consultation, [Arvind] Kejriwal was assured that there was no serious concern and was advised to continue with the prescribed medicines, which will be evaluated and reviewed regularly," a jail official had said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Delhi CM rejected the jail administration's claims that he never raised the need for insulin in his consultations with doctors. As Arvind Kejriwal accused the Tihar administration of issuing a "false and misleading" statement under “political pressure", AAP has alleged that it was a “conspiracy to kill him".

"I showed my high sugar levels to every doctor who came to see me. I showed them that there were 3 peaks in the sugar level every day -- between 250-320," Arvind Kejriwal said in his letter to the jail administration, adding, “I also showed them that my fasting sugar level was in the range of 160-200 every day. Almost every day, I demanded insulin. Then how could you make such a statement that I never raised the issue of insulin?"

