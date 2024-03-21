Arvind Kejriwal arrested. Will he resign as Delhi CM? Atishi says THIS

With the Enforcement Directorate questioning Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, there are speculations that Kejriwal may be arrested on Thursday evening. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Commenting on the possibilities, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said that if Kejriwal is arrested the Delhi government will be “run from jail".

He confirmed that CM Kejriwal will not resign, even if the ED arrests him in the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy scam case.

“The scale of force being deployed at CM's residence shows that ED has come to arrest the Chief minister. If the court has agreed to hear the case, why is ED so restless. Manish Sisodia was also arrested without any proof by the agency over the last one year. It may be a small setback but the party will emerge stronger. The party and all MLAs have decided that CM Kejriwal will not resign after the arrest. The government will be run from the jail," said Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel.

Apart from this, AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha said, "We are waiting for the next step of the BJP govt and what ED does today. People have given the mandate to Arvind Kejriwal to run the govt and he will continue to do so. Even if Arvind Kejriwal will be jailed, 'Sarkar Jail Se Chalegi'."

Meanwhile, AAP leaders stationed outside Kejriwal's residence in Civil Lines have said that the Delhi Chief Minister will be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the next one hour.

Expecting a ruckus after Kejriwal's arrest, Section 144 has been implemented outside his house and the ED office in Delhi.

A 12-member team from the ED is questioning Delhi CM in the Delhi excise policy case. In case, Kejriwal is arrested, he will be the second opposition CM in jail after Jharkhand's ex-CM Hemant Soren.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court refused to grant interim protection from arrest by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with the liquor policy case.

With agency inputs.

