Arvind Kejriwal backs INDIA Bloc’s VP candidate Justice B Sudershan Reddy: ‘If a person like him…'

Aam Aadmi Party has supported the candidature of former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy for the post of Vice President, AAP supremo and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on 21 August.

Opposition vice-presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy on Thursday met AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal to seek his party's support for the election to the second highest constitutional post scheduled for September 9, officials said.

The meeting was held at Kejriwal's residence, hours after Reddy filed his nomination for the vice-presidential poll.

What Did Arvind Kejriwal Say on Supporting INDIA Bloc Candidate? “Justice Reddy, who is the Opposition's Vice Presidential candidate, the AAP is supporting him, at the time of his nomination, Sanjay Singh was present there. He came to meet me. We discussed about the current situation in the country. Other Opposition party leaders also came. We also discussed election strategies”, Kejriwal told reporters on Thursday.

"We will try to make Justice Reddy win. This election is conducted by secret ballot, there is no whip, hence I want to say to all parties that his career has been impressive as judge, when he took big decisions without any fear, such person will increase the respect of the chair, hence I would say he is the candidate of the country."

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal says, “If a person like him becomes the Vice President of the country, the respect for the post of Vice President will increase. I urge everyone to support him.”

‘Very grateful to him’, says Justice Reddy former Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy says, “Yesterday Arvind Kejriwal expressed his support for my candidacy through AAP MP Sanjay Singh. I am very grateful to him and have come here to thank him”.

"I am not a member of any political party, and the responsibility of the Vice President is not a political responsibility. It is a high constitutional responsibility, which must be independent, autonomous, and impartial. These are all qualities of a judge, and therefore I have accepted this candidacy." Justice Reddy added.

Sudershan Reddy Files Nomination for Vice Presidential Polls While filing his nomination, former SC judge and INDIA Bloc candidate for Vice Presidential polls, Justice Sudershan Reddy was accompanied by the top opposition leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, SP's Ramgopal Yadav, DMK’s Tiruchi Siva, TMC’s Satabdi Roy, Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Sanjay Raut and CPI(M)’s John Brittas.

After submitting his nomination, Justice Reddy said the contest was “not about one individual, but about reaffirming the idea of India where Parliament functions with integrity, dissent is respected, and institutions serve people with independence".

NDA Candidate for Vice Presidential Polls The NDA has fielded Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan as its nominee. The ruling alliance enjoys clear numerical advantage in the electoral college of 781 members (Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha), with 391 as the majority mark.

The vice-president's post fell vacant after the sudden resignation by incumbent Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21, the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament.