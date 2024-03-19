Arvind Kejriwal challenges all ED summons in Delhi excise policy case at Delhi HC
The challenge petition has been listed for hearing on Wednesday, March 20, before a bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has challenged all the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons to him in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case at the Delhi High Court (HC). The law enforcement agency has sent multiple summons to Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy case--all skipped by the Delhi chief minister.