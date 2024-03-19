Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has challenged all the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons to him in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case at the Delhi High Court (HC). The law enforcement agency has sent multiple summons to Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy case--all skipped by the Delhi chief minister.

In the recent summons, Arvind Kejriwal has been asked to appear before the agency on March 21. The challenge petition has been listed for hearing on Wednesday, March 20, before a bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain.

Arvind Kejriwal has moved the Delhi court against the ninth summons issued to him by the ED for questioning in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). While the central agency keeps sending summons, Arvind Kejriwal has refused to appear before the ED, terming them as “invalid" and “illegal".

The case pertains to alleged corruption in formulating and executing the city government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped.

Following a recommendation by Lt Governor VK Saxena, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR over alleged corruption which subsequently resulted in the money laundering probe.

Both the central agencies have claimed that irregularities were made while the modification of the Delhi excise policy. They have also claimed that undue favours were extended to the licence holders.

AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are in judicial custody in the case.

Arvind Kejriwal's name has been mentioned multiple times in the charge sheets filed by the ED in the excise policy case. The agency has alleged that the accused were in touch with Kejriwal for formulating the excise policy.

A Delhi court had on Saturday granted bail to Kejriwal on two complaints filed by the ED against him for skipping six of the previous eight summonses in the money laundering case.

Meanwhile, the ED has recently arrested BRS leader K Kavitha on March 15 after raids at her residence in Hyderabad in the Delhi excise policy case. She has been sent to ED custody for interrogation until March 23.

(With agency inputs)

