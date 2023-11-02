Arvind Kejriwal faces ED probe today in liquor policy case: What is expected to happen? | 10 points
Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in the liquor policy case. What is the investigation about and what is expected to happen during his questioning?
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday for questioning in connection with its ongoing probe into the Delhi excise policy case. Arvind Kejriwal is slated to depose at the law-enforcement agency Delhi office at 11 am. Meanwhile, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which alleges political vendetta, has claimed that Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested by the ED after the questioning.