Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday for questioning in connection with its ongoing probe into the Delhi excise policy case. Arvind Kejriwal is slated to depose at the law-enforcement agency Delhi office at 11 am. Meanwhile, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which alleges political vendetta, has claimed that Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested by the ED after the questioning.

However, the AAP remained tight-lipped about whether Arvind Kejriwal will appear before the Enforcement Directorate or not. This is the first time Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned by the ED. He was earlier questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the excise policy case.

ARVIND KEJRIWAL QUESTIONING TODAY: HERE IS A 10-POINT CHEATSHEET Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned by the ED for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam – a case in which former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been locked behind bars. Arvind Kejriwal, 55, has been issued the summons under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED will record Arvind Kejriwal's statement once he deposes at the aw-enforcement agency's Delhi office at 11 am. Nevertheless, it is unclear whether Arvind Kejriwal will appear for his interrogation or not. In April this year, Arvind Kejriwal was questioned for nearly nine hours by the CBI in the alleged excise policy scam. During the interrogation, in which he was asked about 56 questions, Arvind Kejriwal had termed the entire case "fabricated". The summons were sent to Arvind Kejriwal after Manish Sisodia's bail plea was rejected by the Supreme Court earlier this week. Sisodia was arrested in February this year by the CBI over excise policy 'irregularities' after questioning him. AAP has alleged political vendetta and an attempt to finish off the the party. Top leaders of the party have speculated that the chief minister will be arrested post-questioning in the liquor policy case not because there is evidence against him but because he has spoken out against the BJP. Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi said, "According to various sources, the ED will also arrest Arvind Kejriwal and put him in jail on November 2. Today, the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi want to eliminate the Aam Aadmi Party. This is why, one after another, AAP leaders are being arrested in false cases and sent to jail." AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj has echoed Atishi's views and asserted the party has only grown stronger in the face of opposition. Ahead of Arvind Kejriwal's appearance before the central agency, members of the West Bengal unit of the AAP will protest outside the offices of the ED and CBI at the CGO Complex in Kolkata on Thursday. Demonstrations and protests are likely to happen in Delhi too. If Arvind Kejriwal is arrested in the money laundering case of the Delhi liquor scam, he would become the fourth senior leader from AAP to be taken in custody after Satyendar Jain, Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia.

