Arvind Kejriwal, the former Chief Minister of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief, during his 'Janta Ki Adalat' address at Jantar Mantar on September 22 hit out at PM Modi-led government. The AAP supremo alleged that PM Modi-led government hatched a conspiracy to quash outperforming AAP by sending their top leaders to jail one by one. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Proving his honesty, he said, "For the last ten years, we were running the government honestly, we made electricity and water free, made treatment free for people, made education excellent.

Here are top ten quotes from his speech:

“Modi ji started thinking that if he wanted to win against them, he would have to attack their honesty and then hatched a conspiracy to prove Kejriwal, Sisodia and AAP dishonest and put each and every leader in jail."

He claimed that elections can be won with honesty as proven by AAP's resounding victory at the time of Anna movement.

He suggested that he resigned from Delhi Chief Minister post because he did not join politics to indulge in corruption or sit in CM's chair.

Asserting that he joined politics to drive radical change then resigned because he “did not come to do corruption or to earn money."

Targeting BJP leaders, he said that they have thick skin and are not affected by the allegations. Arvind Kejriwal noted that he is affected by corruption allegations as he is not a leader but a common man.

“I will leave the CM's bungalow in a few days, I don't even have a house...I have earned only love in ten years, the result of which is that I am getting calls from so many people asking me to take my house."

He further suggested that he will leave CM residence soon after Shraadh, at the time Navratri will begin. He said, "I will…come and stay at the house of one of you."

"The lawyers said that this case can go on for ten years. I cannot live with this stain. So I thought that I would go to the court of the people. If I were dishonest, I would have embezzled three thousand crores meant for free electricity, would not have made rent-free for women, would not have built schools for children.

Pointing figures at the Centre government, the AAP supremo said, “They have a government in 22 states, electricity is not free anywhere, and rent is not free for women anywhere, then who is the thief...I want to ask you is Kejriwal a thief or those who sent Kejriwal to jail are?"

The series of direct attacks at PM Modi did not end here, he said, "There was rule in BJP that leaders would retire when they reach 75 years; will this not apply to PM Modi? Emphasising that the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls are 'agni pariksha' for him, Arvind Kejriwal said don't vote for me if you think I am dishonest.