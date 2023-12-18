ED summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in Delhi excise policy case
ED has issued fresh summons to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in money laundering allegations linked to excise policy case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal for the second time for questioning in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case. Arvind Kejriwal has been asked to appear before the law enforcement agency on December 21.