'Arvind Kejriwal has fooled you’, BJP dismisses Atishi's claims, calls it AAP's internal tussle for CM post
BJP leaders dismiss Atishi's claim of BJP's coercion as baseless. They highlight internal power struggles in AAP for the Chief Minister's post. The BJP MPs raise allegations of corruption and involvement in scams against AAP members
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Minister Atishi on April 2 alleged that she was approached by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to join them or else she would be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the coming days. While addressing a press conference, she said, “The BJP, through one of my close aides, approached me to join their party to save my political career, and if I do not join the BJP, then in the coming month, I will be arrested by the ED."