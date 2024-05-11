Only one aim 'One nation, One leader': Arvind Kejriwal hits out at PM Modi a day after interim bail
Arvind Kejriwal accused PM Modi of trying with all his means to squash Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by sending top four party leaders to jail including Delhi CM.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a press conference at AAP office on Saturday, May 11 where he alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has only one aim ‘One nation, one leader,’ just a day after being released from Tihar jail on interim bail.