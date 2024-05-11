Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a press conference at AAP office on Saturday, May 11 where he alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has only one aim ‘One nation, one leader,’ just a day after being released from Tihar jail on interim bail.

During a public address he accused PM Modi of trying with all his means to squash Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by sending top four party leaders to jail including Delhi CM. He stated, “PM has left no stone unturned to crush our party, sent four top AAP leaders to jail in one year."

Let's have a look at top 10 quotes from the press conference:

He further noted, “Lord Hanuman has blessed our party, a miracle has happened and I am amidst you."

"If PM wants to learn about fighting corruption, he should learn from Arvind Kejriwal; we sent corrupt to jail."

“All opposition leaders including Mamata, Stalin, Uddhav will be in jail if BJP wins LS polls, UP CM will also be changed."

“People have uprooted 'dictatorship' whenever it has emerged in country." He added, “I have come to beg 1.4 billion people to save my country, from this dictatorship."

“I will work tirelessly, campaign across country to finish 'dictatorship' and save India: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal."

“They ask who will be PM candidate of INDIA bloc, I ask BJP who will be their contender for PM post."

“After release from jail, I talked to poll experts and people, BJP is not going to form govt after June 4."

“INDIA bloc will form next govt; AAP will be part of govt at Centre."

“I didn't step down as CM because conspiracy was hatched to force me to resign on basis of fake case."

“I am coming straight from jail to you." He added, “No one had expected that I would be out of jail amid the 2024 Lok Sabha polls."

The Delhi CM is scheduled to hold two mega roadshows today evening- one in south Delhi and the other in east Delhi parliamentary constituencies.

The Supreme Court on Friday provisionally released the AAP national convener to allow him to campaign in national elections. The apex court gave interim bail till June 1, but the Delhi Chief Minister cannot make any comment about his role in the Delhi liquor scam case nor can he attend his office as Chief Minister, as per the terms of his bail.

The AAP chief came out after spending more than 50 days in Tihar Jail. On March 21, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested the Delhi CM in an excise policy case which came days after the election schedule for the general elections was announced.

Arvind Kejriwal with his wife Sunita and Bhagwant Mann on Saturday offered prayers at the Hanuman temple in central Delhi's Connaught Place.

