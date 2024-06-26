Arvind Kejriwal may not be out of Tihar jail even if SC grants him bail today. Here's why
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on June 25 interrogated Kejriwal in Tihar Jail and recorded his statements related to the case. The CBI has also received approval to present Kejriwal before the trial court on June 26, according to reports.
The Supreme Court is set to hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea today on June 26. The plea challenges the Delhi High Court’s decision to stay the earlier bail granted to Aam Aadmi Party chief by the trial court in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case