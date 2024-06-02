Arvind Kejriwal sent to judicial custody till June 5 after his surrender in excise policy case
Kejriwal was produced before the the Duty Judge of Rouse Avenue Court from jail via video conferencing.
With Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday surrendered at the Tihar jail, 21 days after interim bail was granted to him by the Supreme Court, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court sent him to judicial custody till 5 June, citing that the Enforcement Directorate moved an application on 20 May seeking judicial custody of him.