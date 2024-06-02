Arvind Kejriwal to be back in Tihar jail today; Check Delhi CM's to-do list before surrender
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be back in the Tihar Jail on Sunday in the excise policy case after the court refused to extend his interim bail by seven days on medical grounds. He has planned to take three visits today before his final surrender to jail authorities.
