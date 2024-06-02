Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be back in the Tihar Jail on Sunday in the excise policy case after the court refused to extend his interim bail by seven days on medical grounds. He has planned to take three visits today before his final surrender to jail authorities.

On Saturday, the Delhi court reserved its order until June 5 on the interim bail plea moved by Arvind Kejriwal, seeking interim bail extension by a week on medical grounds.

Here is Delhi CM's to-do list before surrender As per Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sources, Delhi CM may pay a visit to three key places before heading to the Tihar Jail around 3:00 pm today. The list includes Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Raj Ghat, the party office at the DDU Marg and a temple.

Arvind Kejriwal convened a meeting of the AAP's Political Affairs Committee at his residence a day before his scheduled surrender. Atishi, Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh, and MLA Durgesh Pathak were among the prominent leaders who attended the PAC meeting.

At the meeting, the AAP chief stressed the need to keep unity among the party leaders in his absence, asper sources. Sources informed PTI, it was also emphasised that Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal will continue to covey his messages to party leaders, volunteers and the people of Delhi.

He later attended an INDIA bloc meeting at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's home.

Also read: SC rejects Arvind Kejriwal's plea for bail extension in Delhi excise policy case On May 10, Arvind Kejriwal was released from jail on interim bail to pursue campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections. On Friday, Arvind Kejriwal said he will leave around 3:00 pm on June 2 to surrender before the jail authorities.

The chief minister's plea seeking seven-day extension of the interim bail granted by Supreme Court was refused for an urgent listing on Wednesday. He then approached the special CBI-ED court that heard his plea on Saturday.

Delhi CM's interim bail plea was opposed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) claiming that he campaigned throughout the lok Sabha elections, but "now when he has to surrender, he suddenly claims to be ill".

The money laundering case pertaining to formulation and execution of Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22 is being probed by the ED.

(With agency inputs)

