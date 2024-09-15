Arvind Kejriwal’s Déjà Vu: The resignation mirrors Delhi CM’s 2013 exit after 49 days. Will he return in glory again?

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal plans to step down, with AAP lawmakers set to decide on his replacement. Atishi is a likely successor. Kejriwal had resigned as CM in 2013 too. 

Gulam Jeelani
Updated15 Sep 2024, 03:38 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal’s Déjà Vu: The resignation mirrors Delhi CM’s 2013 exit after 49 days. Will he return in glory again?(PTI)

Arvind Kejriwal, the anti-graft crusader who went on to become Chief Minister of Delhi three times, has decided to step down from the top post in two days.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief said on Sunday that a meeting of party lawmakers will be held soon to decide who will replace him as Chief Minister of Delhi. Atishi, a senior AAP leader and a minister in Kejriwal's cabinet is likely to succeed him.

Kejriwal was released from Tihar jail on bail in excise policy case, two days ago.

Assembly polls are due in Delhi in February 2025. Kejriwal has asked the Election Commission to, instead, hold early elections in November 2024, along with Maharashtra polls. But holding elections in November – less than two months away – seems unlikely, considering the logistics involved.

2013: The 49-day office as CM

This is not the first time when Kejriwal has decided to step down as Chief Minister.

Kejriwal shot to limelight in 2011 during India Against Corruption (IAC)– the pan India movement against graft led by activist Anna Hazare. The movement aimed at passing a anti-corruption law – the Jan Lokpal Bill.

About a year later, Kejriwal founded the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The party contested the Delhi assembly elections in 2013 and won 28 of 70 seats. With 32 seats in the 70-member house, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) refused to form a government in the hung assembly. 

AAP formed the government with external support from the Congress which had won 8 seats. Arvind Kejriwal took oath as chief minister of Delhi for the first time on December 28, 2013.

However, Kejriwal resigned after 49 tumultuous days in office. Kejriwal alleged that his proposed anti-corruption law – the Jan Lokpal Bill – was being stonewalled both by the by the BJP and the Congress.

Years later, AAP won a landslide victory in the 2015 assembly elections, securing 67 of 70 seats. Kejriwal was re-elected as chief minister. AAP won the Delhi assembly polls again in 2020 and Kejriwal became chief minister for the third time.

Will stepping down as CM help Kejriwal, his party, return in glory again remains to be seen. 

Key Takeaways
  • Kejriwal’s political journey has been marked by significant resignations, highlighting the challenges of governance.
  • The AAP’s history of overcoming initial setbacks demonstrates resilience in the face of adversity.
  • Upcoming elections could reshape Delhi’s political landscape, as AAP navigates leadership transitions.

First Published:15 Sep 2024, 03:38 PM IST
