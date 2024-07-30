Arvind Kejriwal’s health: INDIA bloc joins AAP rally over Delhi CM’s ‘falling’ sugar levels inside Tihar

The Opposition INDIA bloc today, July 30, joined a rally at the Jantar Mantar in new Delhi to raise the issue of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's “declining” health. The Delhi chief minister is lodged in Tihar jail in the money laundering case linked to the excise policy. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged “conspiracy” to “kill” Arvind Kejriwal, who suffers from chronic diabetes, and raised concerns over his “falling” sugar levels. Citing a medical report, the party has claimed that Arvind Kejriwal's sugar levels had fallen 26 times between June 3 and July 7.

The party, a constituent of the INDIA bloc, has been accusing the BJP-led Central government and Lt Governor VK Saxena of playing with Arvind Kejriwal's life.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai, Raghav Chadha, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-SCP chief Sharad Pawar, CPI General Secretary D Raja, wife of Arvind Kejriwal, Sunita Kejriwal joined the INDIA bloc protest over his health and his “illegal” arrest. Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi are also present in the INDIA bloc rally.

“We have come to give complete moral support to AAP and Kejriwal on behalf of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the struggle against illegal arrest of Arvind Kejriwal. The arrest of Kejriwal in an illegal and unconstitutional manner indicate nothing but the bad intentions of the BJP,” Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari alleged.

Pramod Tiwari said it was “height” of inhumanity to keep Arvind Kejriwal in jail despite his medical reports showing dip in his blood sugar to a dangerous level.

VIDEO | Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) addresses INDIA bloc protest rally organised over the issue of CM Arvind Kejriwal's 'declining health' inside Tihar Jail, at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/ipoMtQmvLi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 30, 2024

CPI(ML) Liberation leader Dipankar Bhattacharya said three senior leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) – Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain – were put in jail as “part of a conspiracy”.

Addressing the event, Gaurav Gogoi stressed that the BJP will not scare away the Opposition. AAP leader Raghav Chadha said people who have been worried about the deteriorating health of Arvind Kejriwal had gathered at the event.

“AAP staged a protest at Jantar Mantar. It exhibited the unity of INDIA alliance. All the prominent leaders of the alliance were on the stage. People worried about the deteriorating health of Arvind Kejriwal had gathered. The demand to release Arvind Kejriwal is coming from the entire country. We saw the trailer of it. They strengthened our voice,” he said.