Arvind Kejriwal’s health: INDIA bloc joins AAP rally over Delhi CM’s ‘falling’ sugar levels inside Tihar

  • Citing a medical report, the AAP has claimed that Arvind Kejriwal's sugar levels had fallen 26 times between June 3 and July 7

Livemint
Published30 Jul 2024, 04:25 PM IST
CPI General Secretary D Raja and Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, during a protest over the issue of declining health of Arvind Kejriwal
CPI General Secretary D Raja and Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, during a protest over the issue of declining health of Arvind Kejriwal(PTI)

The Opposition INDIA bloc today, July 30, joined a rally at the Jantar Mantar in new Delhi to raise the issue of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's “declining” health. The Delhi chief minister is lodged in Tihar jail in the money laundering case linked to the excise policy. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged “conspiracy” to “kill” Arvind Kejriwal, who suffers from chronic diabetes, and raised concerns over his “falling” sugar levels. Citing a medical report, the party has claimed that Arvind Kejriwal's sugar levels had fallen 26 times between June 3 and July 7.

The party, a constituent of the INDIA bloc, has been accusing the BJP-led Central government and Lt Governor VK Saxena of playing with Arvind Kejriwal's life.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai, Raghav Chadha, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-SCP chief Sharad Pawar, CPI General Secretary D Raja, wife of Arvind Kejriwal, Sunita Kejriwal joined the INDIA bloc protest over his health and his “illegal” arrest. Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi are also present in the INDIA bloc rally.

“We have come to give complete moral support to AAP and Kejriwal on behalf of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the struggle against illegal arrest of Arvind Kejriwal. The arrest of Kejriwal in an illegal and unconstitutional manner indicate nothing but the bad intentions of the BJP,” Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari alleged.

Pramod Tiwari said it was “height” of inhumanity to keep Arvind Kejriwal in jail despite his medical reports showing dip in his blood sugar to a dangerous level.

CPI(ML) Liberation leader Dipankar Bhattacharya said three senior leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) – Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain – were put in jail as “part of a conspiracy”.

Addressing the event, Gaurav Gogoi stressed that the BJP will not scare away the Opposition. AAP leader Raghav Chadha said people who have been worried about the deteriorating health of Arvind Kejriwal had gathered at the event.

“AAP staged a protest at Jantar Mantar. It exhibited the unity of INDIA alliance. All the prominent leaders of the alliance were on the stage. People worried about the deteriorating health of Arvind Kejriwal had gathered. The demand to release Arvind Kejriwal is coming from the entire country. We saw the trailer of it. They strengthened our voice,” he said.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam and has been granted bail by the Supreme Court. However, he is currently lodged in Tihar in a connected CBI case.

Catch all theBudget News,Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Jul 2024, 04:25 PM IST
HomePoliticsArvind Kejriwal’s health: INDIA bloc joins AAP rally over Delhi CM’s ‘falling’ sugar levels inside Tihar

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation

    183.00
    03:56 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    2.8 (1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics

    318.00
    03:59 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    -3.35 (-1.04%)

    Tata Steel

    164.05
    03:46 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    1.2 (0.74%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    348.50
    03:58 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    10.7 (3.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Fine Organic Industries

    5,875.45
    03:47 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    522.2 (9.75%)

    Computer Age Management Services

    4,692.20
    03:51 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    409.8 (9.57%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    200.00
    03:57 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    17.1 (9.35%)

    Kansai Nerolac Paints

    304.85
    03:44 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    23.35 (8.29%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,864.001,030.00
      Chennai
      70,451.001,094.00
      Delhi
      69,970.00-409.00
      Kolkata
      70,933.001,303.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue