With the Election Commission trends indicate that the BJP is poised for a landslide victory against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), an old video of AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal is surfacing online. In the video, Kejriwal expressed confidence that PM Modi would never be able to defeat AAP in this lifetime and will have to take another birth in order to do so.

Delhi Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE The old video is from November 2023 where Kejriwal is addressing the a rally. He said, “I want to tell Narendra Modi ji that you cannot defeat us (AAP) in this life, and you will have to take another birth to defeat us in Delhi.”

He also said, “Their intention is to topple AAP govt and PM Modi wants to form govt in Delhi, they know they can't defeat us through elections. I want to tell them that even if they put me in jail, AAP will win from jail"

During his address, he also stated that as the BJP and PM Modi realised they couldn't defeat AAP, they created the "Liquor policy scam" conspiracy against the party.

“Since AAP is growing fast, so it is natural that big conspiracies are being made against AAP. BJP and PM Modi released that they can't win against AAP in Delhi...so they made a conspiracy ' Liquor policy scam'.”

BJP vs AAP Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE "Actual Liquor scam is happening in Gujarat so many people have died here...our leaders Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Satyender Jain and Vijay Nair were arrested in fake liquor policy scam and now they're going to arrest me, their intention is to topple AAP govt and PM Modi wants to form govt in Delhi, they know they can't defeat us through elections. I want to tell them that even if they put me in jail, AAP will win from jail,” Kejriwal said in the old video.

Delhi elections 2025 The BJP is poised to form a government in Delhi after 27 years, with the latest Election Commission trends showing the saffron party ahead in 48 of the 70 assembly seats while AAP leading in 22 seats. Many key candidates of AAP lost while many are still trailing.

Former deputy chief minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia conceded defeat in Jangpura and expressed hope that the BJP would work for the welfare of the people in the area.