Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘sheesh mahal’ audit shows lavish spending: ₹96 lakh curtains, ₹16 lakh silk carpets

  • The initial estimates of the renovation of the official residence of the Delhi chief minister was 7.91 crore and upon completion in 2022, with 96 lakh curtains, 16 lakh silk carpets, the total cost of the ‘Sheesh Mahal’ stood at 33.66 crore

Livemint
Updated5 Jan 2025, 06:06 PM IST
Advertisement
Arvind Kejriwal’s ’sheesh mahal’ audit shows lavish spending: ₹96 lakh curtains, ₹16 lakh silk carpets((X/Virendra Sachdeva))

Main and sheer curtains worth 96 lakh, kitchen equipment worth 39 lakh, a minibar of 4.80 lakh and silk carpets worth 16.27 lakh – these are the findings of an audit of the official residence of then Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at 6, Flag Staff Road which escalated the cost of renovation and began the “Sheesh Mahal” controversy ahead of the Delhi elections 2025.

Arvind Kejriwal vacated the house after he stepped down as the Delhi chief minister after his release in liquor policy scam case.

Advertisement

The initial estimates of the renovation of the official residence of the Delhi chief minister was 7.91 crore and when it was awarded in 2020, the cost was estimated to be at 8.62 crore. Upon completion by the Public Works Department (PWD) in 2022, the total cost of the alleged “Sheesh Mahal” was 33.66 crore – four times the actual estimates, Indian Express reported, citing findings by the then Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), Girish Chandra Murmu.

Advertisement

ARVIND KEJRIWAL'S SHEESH MAHAL AUDIT REPORT

The main and sheer curtains worth 96 lakh were used in the official residence of the Delhi chief minister when Arvind Kejriwal held the post, kitchen equipment worth 39 lakh, the cost of floor tiles which were estimated to be 5.5 lakh went up to 14 lakh and TV console of 20.34 lakh was installed.

The cost of treadmill and gym equipment is 18.52 lakh; silk carpets of 16.27 lakh and a minibar worth 4.80 lakh, the report said. The round dining table cost 4.80 lakh; the faux leather cladding was worth 5.45 lakh and L-shaped sofa for 6.40 lakh.

Advertisement

The CAG report also mentioned the “agreement item” and what they were substituted with “extra costs”. Of the 33.66 crore, 18.88 crore was spent on “items of superior specification, artistic, antique and ornamental items” included as “extra items”

The items include prefabricated lift and sliding doors costing 61 lakh; superior class A grade white Dior pearl marble stone; prefabricated bathtub, prefabricated glass shower enclosure and doors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, has taken a dig at Arvind Kejriwal after inaugurating several key development projects for Delhi on Friday, January 3, and said he could have also built a “Sheesh Mahal” for himself, but chose to prioritise the people by constructing houses for them.

Advertisement

Responding to PM Modi's “Sheesh Mahal” remark against him, the former Delhi chief minister said, “The talk of Sheesh Mahal does not behove a person who built 2,700-crore house for himself, travelling in a 8400-crore plane and wearing a 10-lakh suit.”

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsPoliticsArvind Kejriwal’s ‘sheesh mahal’ audit shows lavish spending: ₹96 lakh curtains, ₹16 lakh silk carpets
First Published:5 Jan 2025, 06:06 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts