Arvind Kejriwal faced low sugar levels around 26 times in Tihar jail between 3 June and 7 July, AAP claimed, warning untreated diabetes could be fatal. BJP accused of plotting harm against Kejriwal, AAP alleges conspiracy to endanger his life.

Arvind Kejriwal, who has been in Tihar since early June, suffered from low sugar levels at least '26 times', Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed on Sunday. The AAP claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's sugar levels were around 50 mg/dL between 3 June and 7 July.

Reiterating their earlier warning that Arvind Kejriwal's unchecked diabetes treatment could prove fatal for the Delhi Chief Minister, AAP said, "If someone's sugar levels drop to 50 from 80-70, they can slip into a coma".

The AAP cited Tihar jail records to attest to their claim that Arvind Kejriwal's sugar levels had dropped to dangerously low levels "nearly 26 times" in over a month.

"Some days when his sugar levels were around 50 were 3 June at 3 PM, 4 June at 2.30 PM, 6 June at 12 noon, 7 June at 3 PM, 16 June at 3 PM, and 17 June at 1 PM. On 1 July at 1 AM, 3 July at 12 midnight and 2 AM, 5 July at 4 AM, his sugar levels were around 50," the AAP statement said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the BJP of ‘conspiring to kill’ Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while he is in jail. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh claimed that the BJP-led central government and Lt Governor VK Saxena are endangering Kejriwal's life with their actions.

"The documents that the jail authorities have legally provided to Kejriwal's lawyer are enough to tell that any untoward incident can happen to him inside the jail any day," he said.

"The way the LG and the entire BJP are repeatedly making false statements about Kejriwal's health by issuing false reports, the suspicion becomes stronger that the Delhi LG and the BJP are playing with Kejriwal's life in collusion with the central government," he alleged.

Singh cited various statements made regarding Kejriwal's health to elucidate his point.

"Earlier, these people said that Kejriwal is overeating... puri, sweets, etc., increasing his calorie and sugar intake. He does not need insulin. He is asking for insulin; we will not give insulin. Then, on the court's order, AIIMS doctors conducted tests, and the Rajya Sabha MP said insulin was administered to the CM.

"Now, they are saying that Kejriwal is not eating at all; he is staying completely hungry and reducing his sugar intake," he alleged.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has raised concerns about a purported "deep conspiracy" aimed at harming Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Singh highlighted a report detailing Kejriwal's health issues, including diabetes, weight loss, weakness, and hypoglycemia, suggesting these conditions could be part of an orchestrated plan to harm or eliminate him.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) criticized Lt Governor VK Saxena's statement, alleging it insinuated that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal intentionally made himself ill. The AAP accused the BJP of orchestrating a "sinister plan" to harm Kejriwal. According to a report from the L-G office, it claimed Kejriwal refused to take insulin before dinner on July 7th.

