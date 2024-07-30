Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita slams BJP’s politics of ‘hatred’ at INDIA bloc rally: ‘Thankful to God that…’

  • Sunita Kejriwal revealed that her husband has a sensor attached to his arm to monitor his blood sugar levels. She claimed that her Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's life is at risk in Tihar Jail and alleged that he was framed in the excise policy case based on a single statement.

Updated30 Jul 2024, 09:17 PM IST
\Samajwadi Party Leader Akhilesh Yadav, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP leader Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, CPI General Secretary D. Raja and Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, during a protest over the issue of declining health of Arvind Kejriwal, who is lodged in Tihar jail, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday
\Samajwadi Party Leader Akhilesh Yadav, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP leader Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, CPI General Secretary D. Raja and Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, during a protest over the issue of declining health of Arvind Kejriwal, who is lodged in Tihar jail, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday

On Tuesday, Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, criticized the BJP for promoting "hatred" and obstructing the work of Delhi residents. Speaking at an INDIA bloc rally at Jantar Mantar, she claimed that her Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's life is at risk in Tihar Jail and alleged that he was framed in the excise policy case based on a single statement.

Sunita Kejriwal revealed that her husband has a sensor attached to his arm to monitor his blood sugar levels.

"If sugar levels go down below 50, the patient starts shivering. While he was at home, such things happened once in five months and we would give him something sweet to stabilise him. But a few days back, we learnt that in jail his sugar levels have gone down multiple times," she said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the BJP of "conspiring to kill" Arvind Kejriwal in jail, citing his medical report which reveals that his blood sugar levels dropped 34 times between June 3 and July 7.

"I am thankful to God that nothing untoward happened to my husband (Arvind Kejriwal). His life is in danger. Recently LG sir (VK Saxena) wrote a letter saying that chief minister is "willfully" reducing his food intake", Sunita Kejriwal noted.

"What joke this is! He also said he is taking less insulin. When sugar levels are high, then insulin is administered," the wife of jailed Delhi CM claimed.

At the INDIA bloc rally, Sunita Kejriwal questioned the basis for Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy case. She alleged that the Delhi Chief Minister was framed solely based on a single statement.

"Why did the ED (Enforcement Directorate) arrest Kejriwal? It was because of a conspiracy and pressure.

"The trial court grated bail to him. But the Centre initiated twin actions -- the ED took a stay on the bail and the CBI (central Bureau of Investigation)arrested him. He (Arvind Kejriwal) has been suffering from diabetes for last 22 years but we had to approach the court to get him insulin," she said.

Sunita Kejriwal criticized the BJP, stating, "Is this not dictatorship and conspiracy of the BJP? They have framed him in a fake case to stop the work of people of Delhi. He would always fight to ensure that the work of people does not suffer."

First Published:30 Jul 2024, 09:17 PM IST
