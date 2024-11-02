Arvind Sawant apologises to Shaina NC for ’imported maal’ remark: ’Being deliberately targeted, I am sad’

Arvind Sawant, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader on November 2 apologised for his 'imported maal' comment about Shaina N C, claiming opposition was targeting him. He asserted that he never intended to insult women and regretted any hurt caused.

Livemint
Published2 Nov 2024, 02:29 PM IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant on Saturday alleged that he has always respected women and the opponents is trying to tarnish his reputation after he faced backlash over his derogatory remarks against Shiv Sena's Mumbadevi candidate Shaina N C.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant on Saturday alleged that he has always respected women and the opponents is trying to tarnish his reputation after he faced backlash over his derogatory remarks against Shiv Sena’s Mumbadevi candidate Shaina N C.(PTI)

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant issued apology on November 2 over his alleged 'imported maal' remark against Shiv Sena's Mumbadevi candidate Shaina N C. While mentioning that he was being “deliberately targeted,” he said that intention was never to insult a woman.

Accusing his opponents of attempting to tarnish his reputation he alleged that his statements were "interpreted differently." The apology comes a day after the Shiv Sena leader made derogatory statements against the female candidate. He said, “Some allegations have been made against me for the past few days. A complaint has been lodged against me in this regard. We will never insult women,” ANI reported.

'Balasaheb would have…': Shinde, BJP slam Arvind Sawant over 'imported maal' rem

A controversy erupted on November 1 after Arvind Sawant asserted that Shaina N C was a BJP member all her life and decided to make a shift until recently. Arvind Sawant's remark that stirred controversy states, “Imported 'maal' doesn't work here; only original 'maal' does.” Justifying his stance, Arvind Sawant alleged that an atmosphere is being created that he has insulted a woman. In the apology he said that that he is he wants to apologise if his “statement hurt anyone's feelings.”

He added, "I am being deliberately targeted by giving a different meaning, I am sad about this but still, if my statement has hurt anyone's feelings then I express regret. The respect of women in the country cannot be seen according to the party," ANI quoted Arvind Sawant as saying.

Arvind Sawant 'imported maal' jibe: Shaina NC says 'Maha Vinash Aghadi' doesn't…

Meanwhile, condemning Arvind Sawant's "imported maal" remark, Shaina NC emphasised that objectification of women, and outraging the modesty of women is not a small problem. Shaina NC informed that she filed an FIR at the Nagpada police station on Friday evening. Charges have been levied against the Shiv Sena (UBT) under Sections 79 and 356(2) outraging the modesty of women. Additionally. Election Commission and Women Commission has taken cognizance of the matter.

Uddhav camp MP's 'imported maal' remark against Shaina NC sparks row, case filed

After facing backlash over his remarks, Arvind Sawant defended himself and claimed that he did not mention Shaina N C's name. As the countdown to Maharashtra Assembly election begins, which are scheduled for November 20, the political climate is heating up in the state. The vote counting for all 288 constituencies will take place on November 23.

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published:2 Nov 2024, 02:29 PM IST
Arvind Sawant apologises to Shaina NC for 'imported maal' remark: 'Being deliberately targeted, I am sad'

