As a Tiny Island Is Militarized, India Worries About China’s Growing Footprint

As a Tiny Island Is Militarized, India Worries About China’s Growing Footprint5 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 01:22 PM IST
- Satellite images track a decade of construction on Myanmar’s strategically located Great Coco Island
India is monitoring a strategically located island in the Bay of Bengal over concerns China could be involved in a buildup of infrastructure there, including an expanded airstrip, aircraft hangars, a pier and a dome that protects radar equipment, Indian security officials said.
