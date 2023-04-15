Home / Politics / As a Tiny Island Is Militarized, India Worries About China’s Growing Footprint
As a Tiny Island Is Militarized, India Worries About China’s Growing Footprint

wsj 5 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 01:22 PM IST The Wall Street Journal
Chinese military officers attend a ceremony to mark Myanmar's 78th Armed Forces Day in Naypyidaw on March 27, 2023. A 2021 military coup in Myanmar left the country isolated from the West and more economically dependent on China.(Photo: AFP)Premium
Chinese military officers attend a ceremony to mark Myanmar's 78th Armed Forces Day in Naypyidaw on March 27, 2023. A 2021 military coup in Myanmar left the country isolated from the West and more economically dependent on China.(Photo: AFP)

  • Satellite images track a decade of construction on Myanmar’s strategically located Great Coco Island

India is monitoring a strategically located island in the Bay of Bengal over concerns China could be involved in a buildup of infrastructure there, including an expanded airstrip, aircraft hangars, a pier and a dome that protects radar equipment, Indian security officials said.

