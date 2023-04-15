As a Tiny Island Is Militarized, India Worries About China’s Growing Footprint

Concerns about its surveillance efforts have also grown. A 2019 investigation by The Wall Street Journal found that engineers for China’s Huawei Technologies Co. had helped intelligence officers in Uganda and Zambia spy on government opponents. In 2021, the Journal reported that U.S. intelligence agencies had learned China was secretly building what they believed was a military facility at a commercial port in the United Arab Emirates. The Emirati government appeared unaware of the site’s military nature, and construction was halted after consultation with the U.S.