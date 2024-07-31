As JD Vance takes heat, Trump fans rally to his side

Vance, a 39-year-old Ohio senator first known for his “Hillbilly Elegy" memoir, has been seeking to define himself on the campaign trail since Trump chose him at the start of the Republican convention. The decision, which came before President Biden announced he would step out of the race, has been second-guessed by some Republicans since, as Vance is seen as a populist, right-wing messenger who appeals to Trump’s loyal MAGA base but may not to the voters needed to win a close race in swing states such as Nevada.