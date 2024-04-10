As Palestinians trickle back to Khan Younis, they find destruction
Omar Abdel-Baqui , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 10 Apr 2024, 10:52 AM IST
SummaryThe Israeli army has pulled out of southern Gaza after finishing its mission against Hamas there. “It’s like a meteor struck.”
After hearing that Israeli ground troops were leaving Khan Younis on Sunday, Walid Abu Amro traveled north from the tent he was sheltering in southern Gaza to check his home.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less