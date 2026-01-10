As protests surge, the Iranian regime’s options are narrowing
Iran’s fate depends on who has more staying power: its ruler or its people
The scale of the unrest now gripping Iran is the largest since the demonstrations of 2009; some veteran Iran-watchers reckon the protests are the biggest since the overthrow of the shah in 1979. What began as scattered demonstrations on December 28th swelled over 12 days into crowds of many thousands by January 9th. Protests that first flared in provincial towns and villages spilled into Iran’s biggest cities. All 31 provinces have been affected. Women, the middle-aged and middle class—who until now had stayed on the sidelines—joined the young and jobless men.