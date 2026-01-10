As protests surge, the Iranian regime’s options are narrowing

Iran has seen huge protests before, many of them heralded—prematurely—as the regime’s last gasp. Yet unless he decides (and is able) to deploy extensive brute force, Mr Khamenei’s options are narrowing. At home, confidence in his power has ebbed away. Iranians no longer believe their rulers can arrest a deepening cost-of-living crisis. Even the president, Masoud Pezeshkian, admits as much. Shortages of electricity and water are now compounded by food scarcity. Basic imports fail to reach the provinces. The rial is sliding so fast that shopkeepers hoard goods rather than sell at a loss. The middle class that expanded in the Islamic Republic’s early decades has shrivelled; some 15m people have slipped into the working class over the past 15 years. Inflation gnaws at wages and savings alike. Around 30% of Iranians now live in poverty. The regime’s dilemma epitomises the argument that you can’t fight hunger with bullets.