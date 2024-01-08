As Qatar Mediates the World’s Disputes, Its U.S. Lobbying Sows Legal Problems

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan alleged this month that Qatari officials gave a relative of New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez tickets to the Formula One Grand Prix in Miami the past two years and invested tens of millions of dollars in a real-estate venture of a friend of Menendez’s. As chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Menendez was in a position to promote Qatar’s interests, and prosecutors say he did so. The Qatari officials aren’t accused of wrongdoing, and Menendez, who was already charged with being an illegal agent of Egypt, has denied the allegations against him.