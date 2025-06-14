As the NATO summit approaches, more than cash is at stake

To get a sense of how things stand, look to the “three Cs": cash (how much is spent), capabilities (what it is spent on) and commitment (deployment on missions). Begin, as politicians generally do, with cash. At first glance there is much to commend. All but ten of NATO’s 32 members meet the current spending target of 2% of GDP, compared with 25 delinquents a decade ago. Italy and Spain, two of the alliance’s lowest spenders, have pledged to hit it this year, too. But the positives mostly stop there. For one thing, the 2% goal is obsolete; at the summit that will open on June 24th in The Hague, the alliance is expected to agree to a new target of 3.5% of GDP, plus a further 1.5% for complementary infrastructure. Moreover, the narrow focus on percentages is a poor way of measuring fighting readiness. Members have long padded their figures by cramming barely related budget items under the umbrella of defence.