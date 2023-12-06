As U.S. Seeks Calmer China Ties, Europe Gets Tough
Laurence Norman ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 6 min read 06 Dec 2023, 10:46 PM IST
SummaryEuropean leaders plan to warn Chinese leader Xi Jinping that the bloc is prepared to impose new sanctions and trade penalties unless it acts to address economic frictions.
BRUSSELS—European Union leaders plan to warn Chinese leader Xi Jinping that the bloc is prepared to impose new sanctions and trade penalties on his nation unless it acts to address economic frictions and rein in exports to Russia of goods used for its war in Ukraine, EU officials said before a summit in Beijing Thursday.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less