As Ukraine plows through artillery shells, one plan to send more fizzles

A plan to provide more artillery shells to Ukraine by having Japan send munitions to Britain has stalled, underscoring the challenge the West faces in increasing Kyiv’s stocks of the much-needed ammunition.

Under the proposed initiative, a Japanese company would have produced 155 millimeter shells under license from Britain’s BAE Systems and then sent the ammunition to the U.K., freeing up London to send more munitions to Ukraine. That plan has now ground to a halt, according to people familiar with the matter.

Western efforts to send more artillery shells to Ukraine have so far yielded mixed results. The U.S. has doubled its pre-war production of 155mm munitions while Europe has been slower to boost supplies. Among the problems is the occasional incompatibility of what are supposed to be standardized shells.

Securing more artillery shells is a major concern for Ukraine as supplies are stretched after almost two years of war against Russia. Artillery has been heavily used during the conflict, and Kyiv has at times rationed the use of shells.

Russia, meanwhile, says it has increased its shell production while receiving further stocks from North Korea.

Getting more artillery shells is one of the biggest priorities for Ukraine, Doug Bush, the U.S. Army’s assistant secretary for acquisitions, logistics and technology, said in an interview.

The Japan-U.K. artillery shell plan stems from Tokyo’s decision to loosen longstanding controls on arms exports. In December last year, the Japanese government said it would allow weapons made in Japan under license from foreign countries to be sent to the license-issuing nation.

Under the revised guidelines, Japan has said it would provide Patriot missiles to the U.S. as early as this quarter, a move that could allow the U.S. to send more of the air-defense missiles to Ukraine.

The U.S. originally raised last summer the idea of Japan supplying 155mm artillery shells that could backfill American supplies, freeing up stocks to go to Ukraine. Under a similar arrangement, South Korea has contributed hundreds of thousands of 155mm shells to support Ukraine.

Tokyo and Washington are close military allies that have a framework to share ammunition, but Japanese officials said that agreement is only for the exchange and return of supplies between the U.S. and Japan when the two militaries are operating together.

Japan maintains a ban on weapons exports to countries involved in a conflict, meaning it can’t send shells directly to Ukraine.

The idea to supply the U.S. with shells stalled, but after Japan changed its arms export guidelines, the U.K. picked up the baton. Japanese company Komatsu makes artillery shells under license from BAE Systems for Japan’s army.

British officials looked into whether the U.K. military could use 155mm shells made by Komatsu but decided to drop the idea before proposing it formally to the Japanese side, people familiar with the process said.

“The U.K. and our partners continue to ensure that we equip Ukraine as best we can to defend its sovereign territory," said a spokesman for Britain’s Ministry of Defense.

A Japanese government spokesman declined to comment.

The number of shells that Komatsu could have supplied the U.K. was always limited, people familiar with the matter said.

Among the many complexities that Western allies face in sending Ukraine more weaponry is a sometime lack of compatibility between shells and guns from different manufacturers.

The 155mm shell was pushed as an artillery standard across North Atlantic Treaty Organization countries and the group’s allies, allowing countries to work with each other’s guns and ammunition. In practice, they aren’t always compatible.

Safety issues can sometimes arise, said Mark Cancian, a former artillery officer in the U.S. Marine Corps now at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a think tank.

“The powder and projectile combinations are not always interchangeable," he said.

While most shells can be fired from other nations’ guns, different safety protocols mean they can need to be tested before they can be declared compliant.

NATO’s top military official has said that deviations in the way members’ artillery systems work makes it harder to have the interoperability needed across armed forces.

“In the current system every 155mm artillery system is built slightly different," Adm. Rob Bauer said in an October speech.

Allied manufacturers produce 14 different types of 155mm systems, and four more are under development, Bauer said.

Ukraine has huge demand for the shells, firing thousands of artillery rounds a day.

NATO this month tried to kick-start further production by announcing contracts for the purchase of around 220,000 155mm shells worth $1.2 billion.

By November last year, European Union member states had delivered 300,000 rounds of ammunition to Ukraine, with a further 180,000 ordered but not delivered.

European manufacturers complain they aren’t getting longer-term orders from governments that would give them the confidence to expand capacity.

In late 2023, the Pentagon said it had provided more than two million 155mm artillery rounds.

The U.S. government owns much of its shell manufacturing process, even if companies often run the plants.

The U.S. now produces some 30,000 155mm shells a month, and is on course to make up to 80,000 a month as soon as late 2024, Bush said.

Still, the U.S. is facing its own problems, with Congress yet to approve funding to send Ukraine further supplies of American weaponry.

“If anything keeps me awake at night it is that," said Bush, referring to the budget delay. “We need the money."

Chieko Tsuneoka and Max Colchester contributed to this article.

Write to Alistair MacDonald at Alistair.Macdonald@wsj.com and Alastair Gale at alastair.gale@wsj.com