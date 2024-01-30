As Ukraine plows through artillery shells, one plan to send more fizzles
Alistair MacDonald , Alastair Gale , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 30 Jan 2024, 11:16 AM IST
SummaryFailure of U.K.-Japan plan highlights challenges the West faces in boosting Kyiv’s munitions supplies
A plan to provide more artillery shells to Ukraine by having Japan send munitions to Britain has stalled, underscoring the challenge the West faces in increasing Kyiv’s stocks of the much-needed ammunition.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less