‘Terrorist killed your mother’: Owaisi unleashes ballistic attack on Bilawal Bhutto, terms Shahid Afridi a ‘joker’

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday tore into Pakistan and its leaders, as well as former cricketer Shahid Afridi, in a retort to the recent comments made by them regarding the deadly Pahalgam attack that killed 26.

Advertisement

In a press conference at Chhatrapati Shambhajinagar on the day, the AIMIM chief made a series of strong comments on Pakistan, including people like Bilawal Bhutto and Shahid Afridi.

Here are 5 big things Asaduddin said.

1. Owaisi's jibe at Bilawal Bhutto Speaking about Bilawal Bhutto's recent comments, Asaduddin Owaisi said that his mother was killed by terrorists and he should not be making comments like this.

“Arre chhodo… bachpane ki baatein nahi karna (Leave it, don't talk about childish behaviour). Doesn't he know what happened to his grandfather? His mother? His mother was killed by terrorists. So at least, he should not be speaking like this. Do you even know what you are talking about? Unless the US gives you something, you cannot run the country and you are trying to stare us down,” he said.

Advertisement

“He must think who killed his mother. Terrorism killed her. If he doesn't get that, what will you explain to him? When they shot your mother, it is terrorism. And when they kill our mothers and daughters, it is not?” Owaisi added.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari recently made a controversial statement, threatening India over the suspension of the Indus water treaty, which allocates the Western Rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab) to Pakistan and the Eastern Rivers (Ravi, Beas, Sutlej) to India.

2. Bring Pakistan under FATF grey list, says Owaisi Talking at the press conference, Owaisi also demanded that Pakistan be put under the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force , which identifies countries with deficiencies in countering money laundering or anti-terrorism activity.

Advertisement

“My demand is that it is necessary to bring Pakistan in the FATF grey list, the Financial Action Task Force, bring them to the grey list. They are funding terrorism from illegal money. So this is important to bring Pakistan in the grey list. We will demand this from this government.”

Also Read | India shares distinction with four G20 nations in FATF report

3. Cyber attack on Pakistan Owaisi further said that India can also do a cyber attack on Pakistan or do a naval or air blockade.

“We should also do a cyber attack on them, we have ethical hackers, we can also do a naval and air force blockade,” he said without elaborating on the topic.

4. Owaisi calls Shahid Afridi a ‘joker’ On being asked about Shahid Afridi's recent controversial comments, Owaisi called him a ‘joker’.

Advertisement

“Who is he? Why are you taking the name of a joker? Don't take names of jokers in front of me,” he said, dismissing the question.

5. ISI, ISIS, Pakistan - All want Hindu-Muslim to fight: Owaisi Owaisi said that whether it is the country's intelligence agency ISI, the terrorist organisation ISIS, or the Pakistani establishment, all these groups want to see fighting between Hindus and Muslims, which is the reason the terror attack in Pahalgam was carried out.

Advertisement