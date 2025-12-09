Asaduddin Owaisi on Vande Mataram debate: How can any citizen be compelled to worship any god or deity? | Watch

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, participating in the discussion on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram in the Lok Sabha, pointed out that the Constitution guarantees complete freedom of thought and religion, and linking patriotism to any religion or symbol is against constitutional norms.

The Hyderabad MP said citizens cannot be compelled to show reverence to any deity and emphasised that no "loyalty certificates" should be demanded from them.

Also Read | PM Modi To Akhilesh Yadav: Top Moments From Vande Mataram Debate

Vande Mataram is India's national song, which translates to “Mother, I Bow to Thee”.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Owaisi, referring to his speech during the special discussion in the Lok Sabha on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, wrote, “When the very first page of the Constitution itself grants complete freedom of thought, expression, belief, religion, and worship, then how can any citizen be compelled to worship any god or deity, or to prostrate in reverence?”

During his speech, he stated that he hopes the government does not force it, adding that he understands that Vande Mataram was a call for freedom, but that, if forced, it would violate the Constitution. He also said, "A certificate of loyalty should not be demanded."

Advertisement

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to Parliament on Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched a strong attack on the Congress, alleging “fragmentation” of Vande Mataram and “appeasement politics”.

Addressing the Lok Sabha during a discussion on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, Rajnath Singh said that the National Anthem had found a place in the national consciousness, but the National Song had been “marginalised”.

Singh emphasised that Vande Mataram will remain the “immortal song of national sentiment”.

Acknowledging the contribution of the national song 'Vande Mataram' in India's freedom struggle, he said that the British government issued a circular against it, but the people did not stop singing it.

“Vande Mataram was not mere words but emotions, a poem, a pulse and a philosophy. Not just in India, but it also served as a mantra for Indians living abroad. In 1912, when Gopal Krishna Gokhale arrived in South Africa, he was greeted with slogans of ‘Vande Mataram’. Shahid Bhagat Singh and Shahid Chandrashekhar Azad's letters began with Vande Mataram, while it was also the last words of Madanlal Dhingra. It is not just a song but the essence of nationalism,” Singh added.

Advertisement

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi criticised Rahul Gandhi for his absence during discussions in Parliament, asserting that the Congress compromised on the national song and "surrendered before the Muslim League".

“Serious discussion is going on in Parliament, but LoP Rahul Gandhi is not present in the House. First Nehru, now Rahul Gandhi, has shown disregard for Vande Mataram,” the prime minister said.

When the very first page of the Constitution itself grants complete freedom of thought, expression, belief, religion, and worship, then how can any citizen be compelled to worship any god or deity?

The 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 269th Session of the Rajya Sabha commenced on Monday, 1 December, marking the beginning of the Winter Session of Parliament. The session will conclude on 19 December.