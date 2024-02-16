Ashok Chavan on joining BJP: ‘More than secularism, it is important to see…’
Former Congress leader and ex-Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan gave a major blow to the Congress party when he filed his nomination for Rajya Sabha from the BJP on February 15 while stating Congress party's ill-preparedness for elections as the reason for drifting away.