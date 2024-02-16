Ashok Chavan on joining BJP: ‘More than secularism, it is important to see…’

Former Congress leader and ex-Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan gave a major blow to the Congress party when he filed his nomination for Rajya Sabha from the BJP on February 15 while stating Congress party's ill-preparedness for elections as the reason for drifting away.

The 65-year-old former MP from Nanded, Ashok Chavan said the Congress party was “ill-prepared for elections" and that his staying would simply mean a “waste" of his efforts, reported HT. He said, “More than ideology, it was important to see what can be done for the country."

When Ashok Chavan was questioned about the ideological shift between the two parties, he said, “I know it is not possible to change your ideology overnight. I will have to understand it (BJP’s ideology). I may not agree with everything. I may need time to settle in. " Congress is known to promote secularism while BJP champions the cause of Hindutva.

He claimed that right now the focus should be on ‘the need of the hour.’ He stressed, “More than secularism, it is important to see how prepared we are as a nation to face the future. What Prime Minister Modi is doing is visible to all. See the mood of the nation. The mandate is with him because he is doing the right things."

He said that his decision to quit Congress was taken over a long period of observation and understanding of events within the party. He said, “Lok Sabha elections are around the corner, and there are no preparations being made. Instead of wasting my time and effort I chose the better option. I also get a chance to work at the national level," reported HT.

He mentioned that ‘discontent is brewing among the party MLAs’ and claimed that majority of the Congress party members are “worried about what will happen and are concerned that they can’t win the next assembly elections."

He further noted that time is running out and that there are no signs of putting up a fight against the BJP, underscoring the current situation he said, “What is the point then in toiling when you know it will be a waste of effort? "

Ashok Chavan claimed that the decision to join the BJP was his personal decision and was not taken under pressure from anyone. Chavan said that he did not want any post or position in power in Congress instead he wanted to work at the national level as he has already worked in the state.

