Ashok Chavan's departure deals a blow to Congress' 2024 poll prospect? Here's 5 leaders the party can rely on
As Congress gears up to fight the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, they rely on remaining prominent leaders such as Prithviraj Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat, Nana Patole, Vijay Wadettiwar, and Varsha Gaikwad.
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan's departure from the Congress party has dealt a significant blow to the party's strategy for the upcoming 2024 elections. Ashok Chavan on Tuesday announced that he has joined Bhartiya Janata party (BJP).
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message