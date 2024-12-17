Assad’s fall upends the Middle East’s largest drug empire

Among the locations where rebels discovered the alleged captagon factories and storage facilities were the Mazzeh air base in Damascus, a car-trading company in the Assad family’s hometown of Latakia and a former potato-chips factory in Douma near the capital believed to be affiliated with the ex-president’s brother. Footage by rebels and by journalists who filmed the sites at their invitation, including Reuters and Britain’s Channel 4 News, showed thousands of captagon pills hidden in fake fruit, ceramic mosaics and electrical equipment. They have said they destroyed at least some of the stored captagon.