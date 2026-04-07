On a cool, rainy April day, a group of women sell vegetables on the roadside in Motha Dang village in Sivasagar, upper Assam. They are vocal about their choices and motivations in the upcoming election.
In Assam’s election, welfare and infrastructure hog the limelight
SummaryThere is much at stake both for the ruling BJP and the main opposition Congress, and for the two state leaders leading these respective camps: chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Gaurav Gogoi. Our ground report.
On a cool, rainy April day, a group of women sell vegetables on the roadside in Motha Dang village in Sivasagar, upper Assam. They are vocal about their choices and motivations in the upcoming election.
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