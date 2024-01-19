Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra reached Majuli island in Assam on Friday. The verbal jibes between Congress leaders in the yatra and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma surged on the second day in the state. On Friday Jorhat Police registered a case against some individuals associated with the Congress' ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra for alleged deviation from its original route.

On Friday, sharpening his dig at the “Miya Yatra", Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he had asked the Congress leaders “not to pass through Guwahati, as it has medical colleges and hospitals".

"We will give permission for any alternative route if they seek," he added.

On being prodded further by media personnel, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "If the Congress reach Guwahati without permission, no case will be filed then as “I don't want to give them unnecessary limelight in the national media".

A case will be filed later and two "bad elements" participating in the rally will be arrested 3-4 months after the Lok Sabha elections, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said without divulging the identity of his "targets".

On Friday morning, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma was trying to derail the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the state, because he was rattled by the response from the people.

Ramesh, the party's general secretary, asserted that the Yatra will, however, continue with its itinerary in the state for another six days as scheduled.

"The Assam CM can abuse and defame, he can threaten and intimidate but we are not afraid. He is obviously disturbed by the huge impact of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which will continue in Assam for another 6 days in spite of his continuing efforts to derail it," Jairam Ramesh added.

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra commenced from Manipur on 14 January and will culminate on 20 or 21 March in Mumbai.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is scheduled to cover 6,713 km in 67 days while passing through 110 districts in 15 states. In Assam, it will continue till 25 January, travelling 833 km across 17 districts.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!