 Assam CM Himanta Sarma warns ‘2 bad elements will be arrested after…' as Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra reaches Majuli | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Jan 19 2024 14:07:03
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,473.35 -0.90%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.20 2.40%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 1,555.95 -3.55%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,759.70 -1.00%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 307.95 2.87%
Business News/ Politics / Assam CM Himanta Sarma warns ‘2 bad elements will be arrested after…' as Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra reaches Majuli
Back Back

Assam CM Himanta Sarma warns ‘2 bad elements will be arrested after…' as Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra reaches Majuli

 Written By Sayantani Biswas

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said he asked Congress leaders not to pass through Guwahati, adding that they will be allowed an alternative route. A case has been registered against individuals associated with the Congress' yatra for alleged deviation from the original route in Assam.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (ANI)Premium
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (ANI)

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra reached Majuli island in Assam on Friday. The verbal jibes between Congress leaders in the yatra and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma surged on the second day in the state. On Friday Jorhat Police registered a case against some individuals associated with the Congress' ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra for alleged deviation from its original route. 

On Friday, sharpening his dig at the “Miya Yatra", Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he had asked the Congress leaders “not to pass through Guwahati, as it has medical colleges and hospitals". 

"We will give permission for any alternative route if they seek," he added.

On being prodded further by media personnel, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "If the Congress reach Guwahati without permission, no case will be filed then as “I don't want to give them unnecessary limelight in the national media". 

A case will be filed later and two "bad elements" participating in the rally will be arrested 3-4 months after the Lok Sabha elections, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said without divulging the identity of his "targets".

On Friday morning, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma was trying to derail the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the state, because he was rattled by the response from the people. 

Ramesh, the party's general secretary, asserted that the Yatra will, however, continue with its itinerary in the state for another six days as scheduled.

"The Assam CM can abuse and defame, he can threaten and intimidate but we are not afraid. He is obviously disturbed by the huge impact of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which will continue in Assam for another 6 days in spite of his continuing efforts to derail it," Jairam Ramesh added.

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra commenced from Manipur on 14 January and will culminate on 20 or 21 March in Mumbai.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is scheduled to cover 6,713 km in 67 days while passing through 110 districts in 15 states. In Assam, it will continue till 25 January, travelling 833 km across 17 districts.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 19 Jan 2024, 01:48 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App