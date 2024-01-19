Assam CM Himanta Sarma warns ‘2 bad elements will be arrested after…' as Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra reaches Majuli
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said he asked Congress leaders not to pass through Guwahati, adding that they will be allowed an alternative route. A case has been registered against individuals associated with the Congress' yatra for alleged deviation from the original route in Assam.
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra reached Majuli island in Assam on Friday. The verbal jibes between Congress leaders in the yatra and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma surged on the second day in the state. On Friday Jorhat Police registered a case against some individuals associated with the Congress' ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra for alleged deviation from its original route.