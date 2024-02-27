Assam Minister and BJP leader Pijush Hazarika on Tuesday claimed that 'all Assam Congress" leaders and Members of Legislative Assembly, barring Rakibul Hussain, Rekibuddin Ahmed, Zakir Hussain Sikdar, and Nurul Huda are in touch with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) for a possible switchover.

“It is just a matter of time" wrote Pijush Hazarika, re-tweeting a statement by Assam Congress in-charge Jitendra Singh Alwar. BJP leader Pijush Hazarika said , “...except Rakibul Hussain, Rekibuddin Ahmed, Zakir Hussain Sikdar and Nurul Huda, all other Assam Congress leaders/MLAs are in touch with us. It is just a matter of time, except the names listed above, rest will join other parties."

Congress party's Assam in-charge Jitendra Singhon Tuesday claimed Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma is trying to poach Leader of Opposition and CLP leader Debabrata Saikia.

In a statement released by the party today, Singh said that Himanta Biswa Sarma is desperate to poach Saikia into the BJP and is hence wanting to meet the latter's mother.

"CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's desperation to poach Congress leaders to the extent that he urges to meet our CLP leader Sh. Debabrata Saikia's mother to get him to join the BJP is most intriguing. It is in these statements that the true character of the BJP reflects that breeds tyranny that only thrives on injustice.," said Singh.

Meanwhile, Assam Pradesh Congress chief Bhupen Borah on Tuesday claimed that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is afraid of him as is evident from his "acrimonious behaviour towards me and my family".

Borah claimed his brother and sister-in-law, both government employees, were transferred to opposite corners of the state.

''Acrimony is a sign of fear! I am certain that if there is one person in Assam that @HimantaBiswa truly fears, it is me. Why? Because his acrimonious behaviour towards me and my family betrays his innermost fears. HBS doesn't like followers, he likes slaves'', he said.

The Congress leader asserted that the chief minister ''can buy" a few MLAs here and there, but he cannot buy "me''.

''Just see his acrimonious behaviour towards me and my family: He transferred out my brother and sister-in-law, both government servants, to two opposite corners of Assam. Therefore, it is safe to say: fear, thy name is Himanta!'', he added.

Reacting to Borah's allegation, Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika said government employees must serve in any corner of the state and dismissed Borah's sense of entitlement.

''Just because they happen to be relatives of some big Congress leader, doesn't mean they will get special treatment'', he added.

