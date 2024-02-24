Assam Muslim Marriage Act repealed: In a video message, the AIMIM leader said, “They (BJP) hate our eating habits. First, they brought a law on Triple Talaq and now a law against Muslim marriage...”

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan criticised the Assam government's action to repeal the Muslim Marriage and Divorce Act and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "hating Muslims". He said, “BJP ko muslamano se nafarat hai...(the BJP hates Muslims)" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a video message, he said, "They (BJP) hate our eating habits. First, they brought a law on Triple Talaq and now a law against Muslim marriage...what is the need for a different law in Assam? They are trying to polarise as the elections are coming..."

On Friday, the Assam Cabinet approved the Assam Repealing Ordinance, 2024 for repealing the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AIMIM spokesperson Waris Pathan on Friday that the ordinance to repeal the Muslim Marriage Act, “is a violation of Articles 25, 26 and 28 of the constitution." He said everyone has the right to practice their religion.

Article 25 guarantees the freedom of conscience, and the freedom to profess, practice, and propagate religion to all citizens. Article 26 deals with the freedom to manage religious affairs. Article 28 talks about the freedom as to attend religious instruction or religious worship in certain educational institutions.

Meanwhile, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) president Badruddin Ajmal claimed that repealing the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, 1935 was the first step towards bringing in the Unified Civil Code (UCC) in Assam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"They are trying to provoke the Muslims and polarise voters in their favour," Ajmal told reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Guwahati. "We will definitely oppose the repeal of the Act but after the elections. We will keep silent for now'', he was quoted by the news agency PTI.

Reacting to the one-time compensation of ₹2 lakh to be provided to Muslim Marriage Registrars for their rehabilitation, Ajmal said the Qazis are not beggars. "Through the media, I request them not to accept a single paisa from the government," he said.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!