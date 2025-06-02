Assembly bypolls 2025: Gujarat, Kerala, Punjab, West Bengal gear up to fill key vacant seats; check schedule and details

Bypolls for five assembly seats across Gujarat, Kerala, West Bengal, and Punjab were declared by the Election Commission, with voting scheduled for June 19. The voter list has been revised for the first time in two decades.

Bypolls will be held to five seats in four states this month. (Image: PTI)
On May 25, the Election Commission of India declared bypolls for five assembly seats in Gujarat, Kerala, West Bengal, and Punjab. It also revised the voters' list for the first time in nearly 20 years to ensure a clean electoral roll. The last time a special summary revision happened for a bypoll was in Tamil Nadu in 2006.

Assembly bypolls schedule

  1. Last date for withdrawal of nominations: June 5

2. Voting will take place on: June 19

3. Counting of votes: June 23

4. Entire election process to be completed by: June 25

The vacant seats comprise Kadi (SC) and Visavadar in Gujarat. Nilambur in Kerala. Ludhiana West and Kaliganj in Punjab and West Bengal, respectively.

Gujarat assembly bypolls 2025

In Gujarat, bypolls are set to take place in two constituencies. The Kadi seat became vacant following the death of BJP MLA Karsanbhai Punjabhai Solanki, while the Visavadar seat was left open after AAP legislator Bhupatbhai Bhayani resigned and subsequently joined the BJP. AAP had already named Gopal Italia as its candidate for Visavadar back in March this year. Jagdish Chavda from Kadi is AAP's candidate.

The BJP has fielded Rajendra Chavda from Kadi and Kirit Patel from Visavadar in Junagadh district. The Congress has nominated former MLA Ramesh Chavda from Kadi, but a candidate for Visavadar is awaited.

Kerala assembly bypoll 2025

Kerala's Nilambur seat is headed for a bypoll after independent MLA PV Anvar resigned. His departure came amid political differences with the CPI(M), and he later joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The main contest is between Aryadan Shoukath of the Congress-led United Democratif Front (UDF) and M Swaraj of the CPM-led Left Democratioc Front (LDF). The BJP has nominated Mohan George for this seat. He is the state committee member of Kerala Congress and set to join BJP, PTI reported citing sources. Trinamool declared former MLA PV Anvar as its candidate for the bypoll.

Punjab assembly bypoll 2025

Punjab’s Ludhiana West constituency fell vacant after Congress MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi passed away in an accidental gunshot injury while cleaning his pistol, according to statements from his family and the state Congress leadership. Rajya Sabha member and industrialist Sanjeev Arora from AAP and former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu from Congress have been nominated by their parties, while the BJP has named party leader Jiwan Gupta as its candidate and the Shiromani Akali Dal has fielded Parupkar Singh Ghuman, a lawyer.

West Bengal assembly bypoll 2025

Meanwhile, in West Bengal, the Kaliganj seat became vacant following the death of TMC MLA Nasiruddin Ahamed, who suffered a cardiac arrest in February this year. The Congress has announced Kabil Uddin Shaikh as its candidate, and the CPI(M)-led Left Front has showed support to him. BJP fielded Ashis Ghosh as its candidate for Kaliganj, whereas Trinamool has named the deceased MLAs daughter Alifa Ahmed to contest from the seat.

